Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet named in League One team of the season so far

Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet features in the WhoScored.com League One team of the season so far.

The League One team of the season so far, according to WhoScored.com

The club's top scorer has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, scoring 10 goals in the 19 games he has played in all competitions.

Eight of those goals have come in League One, placing him as the sixth highest scorer in the division.

Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, who has scored 12 league goals, is named alongside Gnanduillet in the team of the season so far.

WhoScored.com have this season launched full statistical coverage of League One, producing player performance ratings across all of England's top four divisions.

According to WhoScored.com, Gnanduillet's average rating this season stands at 7.41.

They say: "Blackpool need striker Gnanduillet to be at his best for the remainder of the season to boost their chances of promotion.

"It would be slightly unfair to label Blackpool a one-man team but it's not far from the truth. In fact, the gap between the first and second best WhoScored rated player for Blackpool (0.46 rating points) is the biggest of any team in League One this season.

"Gnanduillet has scored 36 per cent of the goals Blackpool have scored this season (eight of 22) and his contributions have been worth nine points to the Tangerines. Without his goals, Blackpool would be three points above the bottom four."

The club with the highest representation is Oxford United, who have three players, while Peterborough United and Rotherham United have two each.

Despite sitting first and second in the table, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers have just one player in the team each.