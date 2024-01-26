Blackpool still looking to strengthen as Neil Critchley looks ahead to the latter stages of the transfer window

Neil Critchley (Photographer Ian Cook / CameraSport)

So far this month the Seasiders have only brought in Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season, while a number of players have departed Bloomfield Road in both temporary and permanent deals- including Kenny Dougall who has joined Buriram United for an undisclosed fee.

Critchley states he’s happy with the work that’s been done to the Blackpool squad so far this month, but hasn’t ruled out any further business.

“We only want to bring in players that will improve our squad, and that’s not easy,” he said.

"There’s always a risk with any move, but in January that becomes more difficult- it’s a harder window. I’m happy with what we’ve got at the moment, but that doesn’t mean we’re not looking to strengthen either.

"There’s still a week left. We’ve trimmed the squad, which was our intention. We’re fully fit, apart from Jake Beesley- who is getting closer, so competition for places is there. Ideally there’s still one or two deals we’d like to do if possible.

“If you look across the leagues, it’s been relatively quiet at most clubs, with the odd exception here and there. Not a lot has happened, but it’s in the last few days when things hot up a little bit and start to get busier, so we’ll see what happens.