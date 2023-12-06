Blackpool still awaiting confirmation of when FA Cup second round tie will take place
Forest Green Rovers were due to visit Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but the game was called off the evening before due to an FA investigation concerning the Gloucestershire club- relating to the use of an ineligible player in their previous outing in the competition against Scarborough Athletic.
The Gazette understands that details concerning the rescheduled fixture are yet to be communicated to the Seasiders.
Earlier in the week, manager Neil Critchley told the press he was expecting to find out more by Wednesday, but as of 6pm no further information has been released by the FA.
Sharing his frustrating following the late decision to call off Saturday’s game, the Seasiders boss said: “Forest Green have obviously made a mistake, but the fact it’s taken the FA this long to highlight this error- it strikes a little bit of incompetence to me, and they should be having an internal investigation themselves.
"The game happened weeks ago, so we’re angry by the situation. The repercussions are endless. Players who were due to play on Saturday, now didn’t play, and that might have a knock on effect further down the line. We now have to fit another game in, because we’re not going to go straight through. Financially for the club, we were due to play on a Saturday, but now the game will be on a Tuesday night, so there’s a loss of revenue. There should be some form of compensation for us.
"I don’t know the ins and outs of why the investigation is taking place at this moment of time. Obviously everyone is speculating it’s about an ineligible player, but who that is, I honestly don’t know- we’re trying to find out for ourselves.
“We’ve been informed that we should know by Wednesday, but if you’re calling the game off on Friday then you should know what the issue is. We can only wait.”
Barnsley were expelled from the FA Cup last month following the use of an ineligible player in their first round replay against Horsham, with the non-league club reinstated into the competition.