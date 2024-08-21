Blackpool stance on ex-Preston North End manager in search for new head coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Neil Critchley after just two League One games.

On the back of last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish, the Seasiders have started the new campaign with back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County.

Ex-Liverpool youth coach Critchley had led the Fylde Coast outfit to the Championship via the play-offs in 2021 during his first stint in charge, but was unable to replicate that success after rejoining the club last summer.

Earlier this month, Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End sacked their manager Ryan Lowe after losing their opening Championship game.

Following the news of Critchley’s departure, the 45-year-old quickly became the bookies’ early favourite to take over at Bloomfield Road, but The Gazette understands that the ex-Bury and Plymouth Argyle boss is not under consideration for the job.

Assistant coach Richard Keogh will take interim charge of the Blackpool squad, and will oversee this weekend’s trip to the Abbey Stadium to face Cambridge United.