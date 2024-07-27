Blackpool squad update ahead of Sunderland friendly - with two set to remain absent
This will be the fourth pre-season outing for the Seasiders first-team, after losing 3-1 to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, drawing 0-0 with Cadiz CF during their time in Spain, and beating West Brom 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game earlier this week.
A number of players are yet to feature this summer due to a number of different reasons, but a couple could be set to be involved against the Black Cats.
Here’s the latest updates:
Dan Grimshaw
Goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw is yet to feature so far this summer due to a minor knee injury - which isn’t believed to be too serious.
The ex-Manchester City youngster is closing in on a return, and earlier this week Seasiders boss Neil Critchley was hopeful the 26-year-old could potentially feature in training ahead of the Sunderland game, with a view to feature.
It’s yet to be seen if Grimshaw will be ready in time to face the Black Cats.
Lee Evans
Lee Evans should be close to making his first appearance since making the move to Bloomfield Road earlier this month.
Due to a personal matter away from football, the midfielder missed the first half of the pre-season camp in Spain, and because of this he was deemed not to have trained enough to feature in the games against Cadiz and West Brom.
Kylian Kouassi
Kylian Kouassi underwent surgery at the end of last season so is yet to pick up any game time this summer.
The striker returned to the grass a few weeks ago, and Critchley was hopeful he would be back up to speed for the new season, but the next block of pre-season games will probably be too soon for him to feature.
Dominic Thompson
Dominic Thompson’s situation is similar to Kouassi’s, with the wing-back undergoing surgery after picking up an injury at the conclusion of his loan spell with Forest Green.
With plenty of gym work under his belt, the ex-Arsenal youngster also returned to the grass ahead of the recent pre-season trip to Spain.
Andy Lyons
Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury back in February. The wing-back is on the road to recovery, but still faces a long way to go.
Nine months is the usual timeframe for players working their way back from this type of injury.
