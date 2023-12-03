Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening in the EFL Trophy’s round of 32.
The Seasiders won all three of their group games and qualified in top spot, while Barnsley had to settle for second place behind Bradford City.
Neil Critchley will be hoping to use to the fixture to reintroduce some players to match action following a spell on the sidelines.
Here is the latest squad update:
1. Who is available for the Barnsley game?
2. Shayne Lavery
Shayne Lavery is ruled out of the upcoming games due to a hamstring injury. The striker hasn't featured since the FA Cup first round game away to Bromley. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Kylian Kouassi
Like Lavery, Kylian Kouassi is ruled out of action through a hamstring injury and will play no part in the upcoming games for the Seasiders. Since arriving in the summer, the young striker has produced a number of impressive performances. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Matty Virtue
Matty Virtue hasn't featured for the Seasiders since the end of September due to a hamstring injury, but is closing in on a return to action. The midfielder has been involved in full team training throughout the last couple of weeks, and could be given some minutes in the near future. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Ollie Norburn
Ollie Norburn has endured rotten luck with injury in the last couple of months. He was initially out with a neck problem, before suffering a knock to his ribs on his return to action against Bolton Wanderers last month. The midfielder is constantly being assessed, but the decision to put him into a match will come down to pain management and when he's ready. Neil Critchley will also not want to risk throwing him in too soon. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
6. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel played the first half of the recent EFL Trophy game against Morecambe, before picking up further minutes in a development game against Sunderland, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The wing-back is certainly in a position where he'll want to get a few more games under his belt. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker