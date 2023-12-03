5 . Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn has endured rotten luck with injury in the last couple of months. He was initially out with a neck problem, before suffering a knock to his ribs on his return to action against Bolton Wanderers last month. The midfielder is constantly being assessed, but the decision to put him into a match will come down to pain management and when he's ready. Neil Critchley will also not want to risk throwing him in too soon. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell