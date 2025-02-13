It's been almost two weeks now since the winter transfer window slammed shut on Blackpool and their League One rivals.

This week, the Seasiders submitted their EFL squad list with 17 names on their list of senior players. For teams in League One and League Two it's a maximum of 22 players, so there is some space to make some free agent signings. There are 14 players on their list of under-21s players but because of their age they do not need to be included in the 22.

During the month of January and a bit of February, there was several bits of transfer business at Bloomfield Road. Elliot Embleton was sold to Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee whilst Sammy Silvera arrived on loan from Middlesbrough with Tom Bloxham following him just a day later.

Dom Ballard was recalled by his parent club Southampton and Kyle Joseph was sold to Hull City. Zac Ashworth who had been on the fringes of the first-team was loaned to Ross County whilst Oliver Norburn headed to Wigan Athletic, also on loan.

Niall Ennis arrived from Stoke City in the final week of January and then the last piece of business ended up being Jordan Rhodes who headed to Mansfield Town. Rhodes was the leading scorer last season but was unable to recapture his form.

With the window now shut, it begins the question as to how much each player could be sold for if a club was interested in them. To test that, here we take a look at the market values of Blackpool’s current first-team squad - according to Transfermarkt. Do any of these surprise you? As Bloxham and Ennis continue to bed in, this is where the two newest arrivals rank in terms of squad market value. Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(Note: all values have been converted from € to £)

