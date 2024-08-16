Blackpool squad injury status ahead of Stockport County visit this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have no new injury concerns heading into this weekend’s game against Stockport County at Bloomfield Road.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that Albie Morgan would be absent in the upcoming weeks due to a setback in his recovery from a quad problem.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thompson and Kylian Kouassi are continuing to work their way back to full fitness after the pair both underwent surgery at the start of the summer.

Progress is also being made by Andy Lyons as he continues to recover from the ACL injury he suffered back in February, with nine months being the usual timeframe before a return to action.

“There’s nothing new that we think would keep anyone out,” stated Seasiders boss Neil Critchley ahead of the visit of the Hatters on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

“Dom Thompson has returned to training, Kylian (Kouassi) is doing bits, and Andy Lyons will obviously be out for longer, but he’s doing well as well.

“Everyone else, bar Albie (Morgan), should be available. In pre-season we spoke about arriving at the first game with everyone fit with good minutes and ready to go, and touchwood we’ve done that quite well.”

Critchley states the injury to Morgan came as a disappointment, with the Blackpool head coach hopeful the midfielder would’ve been able to return in the midweek game away to Burton Albion before he pulled out of training the day before.

“He had been excellent in pre-season,” he added.

“Last year he had a spell in the team where he was one of our best performers but in the second half of the season he suffered injury and was out of the team.

“I know he was keen to get back in the team and play well again, and he was looking really promising in pre-season, so it’s disappointing for him and disappointing for us.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football and it gives someone else an opportunity, but Albie will be keen to get back as soon as possible.”