'Blackpool smashed us': Gareth Ainsworth issues apology to QPR fans after Bloomfield Road humbling

Gareth Ainsworth issued an apology to QPR’s fans after his side were dismantled in style by resurgent Blackpool.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Stunning Blackpool hit QPR for SIX to hand survival chances a major boost

The Seasiders boosted their survival chances in electric fashion with an absolute dismantling of the hapless Hoops.

Andy Lyons bagged two, while Jerry Yates, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley and Kenny Dougall also got in on the act in this 6-1 thrashing, with the first three goals all coming inside the opening 15 minutes.

McCarthy’s side had only managed to score three times in their last seven games coming into this, but they tore the Hoops to pieces to win for only the second time in their last 20 league games.

“I must apologise to the fans because that was an unacceptable performance overall,” Ainsworth said.

“I’m not worried, because we’ve got plenty of good players in the dressing room, but Blackpool smashed us and I just didn’t see that coming before the game.

“We looked nervous, we looked weak, but we’ve all got to get over this quickly.

Gareth Ainsworth's side had no answer for the ruthless Seasiders
“I expected the lads to stand up to Blackpool much better than they did, so this result hurts.

“I just wish I could have put my boots on and gone out there myself. I would have defended those set-pieces better.

“It’s up to me to pick the lads up again now, though.

“I feel a bit like I’ve trodden on broken glass, but we’ll go again between now and the end of the season and then get ourselves ready for next season, in the Championship.”

