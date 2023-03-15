'Blackpool smashed us': Gareth Ainsworth issues apology to QPR fans after Bloomfield Road humbling

The Seasiders boosted their survival chances in electric fashion with an absolute dismantling of the hapless Hoops.

McCarthy’s side had only managed to score three times in their last seven games coming into this, but they tore the Hoops to pieces to win for only the second time in their last 20 league games.

“I must apologise to the fans because that was an unacceptable performance overall,” Ainsworth said.

“I’m not worried, because we’ve got plenty of good players in the dressing room, but Blackpool smashed us and I just didn’t see that coming before the game.

“We looked nervous, we looked weak, but we’ve all got to get over this quickly.

Gareth Ainsworth's side had no answer for the ruthless Seasiders

“I expected the lads to stand up to Blackpool much better than they did, so this result hurts.

“I just wish I could have put my boots on and gone out there myself. I would have defended those set-pieces better.

“It’s up to me to pick the lads up again now, though.