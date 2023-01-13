After a positive display and a creditable draw at home to high-flying Sunderland on New Year’s Day, the follow-up last Saturday – a 4-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup – was both a bit of a surprise and a huge confidence boost for the club and we supporters.

It’s been a while since we’ve had such an enjoyable day at Bloomfield Road.

Some fans of a superstitious nature are already pointing out that the last time Blackpool won the FA Cup was in a coronation year.

Jerry Yates is congratulated on scoring during Blackpool’s win against Nottingham Forest last Saturday

It will be the 70th anniversary of that achievement this May – one game at a time, lads!

Survival in the Championship has to be the top priority and, so far, our transfer window signings – including the return of Josh Bowler on loan for the remainder of the season – look to be giving the Seasiders the platform to move up the table.

Hopefully a run of good performances will give confidence to the squad and inspire the fanbase to get fully behind the manager and the team – maybe starting with a league double over Watford tomorrow.

The cloud of negativity that had been gathering in the autumn was not helpful.

We can all play our part to help move the club forward.

It can be a positive spiral, for the success of the Seasiders doesn’t just reflect on regular supporters of Blackpool, it ripples out to give a boost to the whole town.

Talking of anniversaries, it’s 10 years ago this month that SISA (Seasiders Independent Supporters Association) was founded.

Those were dark days in the club’s fortunes, with worse to follow, but as a member of SISA and then a founding member of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust (into which it morphed), I think that as fans we can be proud for a moment as we look back at what has been achieved collectively.

Blackpool Football Club is in a far better place in 2023 and with a much brighter future than was the case a decade ago.

You may have noticed that the stewards on matchdays now have bright new bibs with individual numbers on.

They are also going through a retraining process, which is aimed at improving the quality and consistency of their contribution to the matchday experience.

For many fans, the stewards are the face of the football club, acting to ensure everyone’s safety while at the game.

They are under instructions to treat all fans as they would wish members of their own families to be treated.

Please show them respect in return and engage with them in a constructive way if you have any issues.

Let me give you one example. I get several complaints after every home game about people vaping in the stands. Vaping, as with any other smoking, is against ground regulations.

If someone near you persists in doing it, please have a word with the nearest steward who will ask them to desist.

Travel safely if you’re going to Watford tomorrow. Stay warm, stay well. UTMP!

Steve Rowland, SLO