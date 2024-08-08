Blackpool's League One season gets up and running this weekend as they face a trip to Crawley Town.

The Seasiders will play at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday with a 5.30 pm kick-off. Sky Sports is the reason why their game is a late kick off on a Saturday as they will be showing every game on the opening weekend.

Sky Sports and the EFL are in to the first year of what is a five-year deal worth £953m. They are the primary broadcaster of the three divisions; the Championship, League One and League Two as well as the Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy.

In previous years, they'd have a few channels which would show EFL football, but now things have changed. They have launched Sky Sports + which is a service that will show thousands of hours of English football across the three divisions and cup competitions.

It is effectively replacing Tangerines TV, iFollow and the clubs who have an in-house TV channel. If you're a Sky Sports subscriber then it will come as no extra cost, but if you're not then fear not then there are match passes for you to buy if you want to watch your club.

All this football on television means a slight change to how things work, and so at least four teams a week will usually kick off on a Saturday lunch time at 12.30 pm with their games being shown. Supporters won't need to worry about any of their games being moved as other for games being postponed due to international call-ups, all broadcast picks have been locked in, and that is final.

Thanks to information collated from, LiveFootballOnTV, we've worked out how many times a team will be shown from now until January. In fairness to Sky, there is an even amount of games being shown, but when it comes to the actual TV channels, then some won't be shown, whilst one team is on there three times.

1 . Mansfield Town - Nine Sky Sports+: Nine matches, TV: No match. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town - Nine Sky Sports+: Eight matches, TV: One match. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales