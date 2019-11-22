Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing outlines how top scorer Armand Gnanduillet can improve further

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing believes in-form striker Armand Gnanduillet could play at a higher level.

The rumour mill has suggested Pool’s 12-goal striker could be a January target for Championship clubs, but Spearing says his top target should be to achieve consistency.

The skipper said: “Armand is a player that, in this league, will shine massively. I do feel he can play above.

“He needs to be more consistent and that’s probably what we’re now getting out of him a little bit more.

“The gaffer is keeping him on his toes, making sure he’s working hard in training and not becoming lackadaisical.

“When is he working hard and he is committed to the cause, he can cause any defence in this league problems.

“I do believe he can go higher, but he has to want to and has to show it week in, week out. One week he can’t be nine out of 10, then the next week five or six.

“He has to bring that consistency to his games and I think over the last few weeks he’s done that very well.

“He’s obviously our top scorer for a reason because he can put the ball in the back of the net and we believe in him.

“As a team we have to keep giving him those opportunities and he has to challenge himself to keep getting better.”