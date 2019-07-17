Blackpool signing Ryan Hardie looking forward to rekindling friendship with former Rangers teammate

Ryan Hardie says he’s looking forward to rekindling his friendship with former Rangers teammate Jordan Thompson at Blackpool.

The striker, who today became Pool’s sixth signing of the summer, came through the youth ranks at Ibrox alongside Thompson.

The pair, both aged 22, became close friends during that time but their strong relationship also extended to the pitch, where the duo struck up a strong partnership.

Thompson, a Northern Ireland international, made the move south of the border this time last year.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him again,” Hardie said. “I’ve had a few chats with him over the last few weeks and he’s still the same old Jordan.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get in and see the boys.

“It’s good coming down where you already know somebody and he should be able to help me integrate with the boys really well.

“I’m sure he will be looking for me on the pitch like we used to do because we used to link up really well.”

The 6ft 2ins striker has made the move to Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The forward made his first-team debut for Rangers in a Scottish League Cup game in 2014.

He has since played 17 times for Rangers, scoring twice for his boyhood club.

However, he has spent most of his early career out on loan with the likes of Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston.

Hardie, who has represented Scotland from Under-16 level right up to the Under-21s, helped Livingston gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in the 2017/18 season and then joined them on loan again last summer.

He scored a combined 15 goals in 40 appearances during his time there and he’s now looking to repeat that form south of the border.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m happy I’ve finally got the deal over the line because it’s been going on for a few weeks,” Hardie said.

“It’s exciting times and I’m looking forward to pushing the club up the table and seeing how far we can go.

“It’s a new challenge. Coming down here is obviously going to be a bit different, with different playing conditions and different styles of play but I’m looking forward to challenging myself and seeing how I deal with it.

“I think I’ll bring a bit of direct play. I like to run in behind and I like to score goals and I judge myself on how many goals I score.

“Hopefully I can bring my style of play from Livingston here to Blackpool and hopefully hit the ground running.”