Blackpool have expressed their disappointment following reports of homophobic chanting during last week’s game against Fleetwood Town at Highbury.

The club is currently under the spotlight following the introduction of an FA Action Plan at the start of the season.

In a statement, the Seasiders hierarchy condemned the use of homophobic language and acknowledged another incident which occurred on the evening of the fixture against the Cods.

The club wrote: "Blackpool Football Club is disappointed to report that a number of incidents occurred both during and after last week’s fixture at Fleetwood Town.

There were reports of homophobic chanting during the game between Fleetwood Town and Blackpool last week (Photo credit PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The club can confirm that an FA investigation is currently underway, following reports of homophobic chanting identified within the stands at Highbury Stadium.

"The club strongly condemns this unacceptable behaviour in the first instance, and this will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

"CCTV footage will be reviewed as both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town work with the FA to ensure this kind of behaviour is eradicated from our game. Discrimination in any form will not be tolerated.

“The club is also aware of an incident where a tram was attacked following the conclusion of the match, in which supporters were injured.

"This is an ongoing police matter and both clubs are continuing to cooperate with this investigations the perpetrators are sought.

“If anyone is aware of any incidents which took place in relation to discriminatory behaviour during the Fleetwood Town fixture, please email [email protected].”