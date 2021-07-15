Blackpool set to miss out on signing in-demand defender, QPR ready to let international leave
Blackpool have made a flying start to the summer window, bringing in no less than seven new players as they prepare to compete in the Championship this season.
Ahead of the upcoming campaign, the Tangerines are undergoing a training camp up in Edinburgh, and manager Neil Critchley has been discussing the injury status of three key players. Opening up on Matty Virtue's ACL injury suffered back in March, Critchley said: "Matty has had his operation and everything has gone well.
“He saw the specialist the other day and he’s happy with where he’s at in the timeline of his recovery. I wouldn’t want to put a timeframe on it, but I’d be surprised if we saw him for the first half of the season because it was a serious injury.”
The Blackpool boss went to discuss duo Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine, who have had surgery on shoulder and groin injuries respectively. Critchley said: “Gary had an operation at the end of the season. We felt that was the right thing to do to solve the issue he had.
“He’s just going through his rehab at the moment. He’s been doing a bit of running recently so, fingers crossed, he can join back in towards the end of pre-season, which would give him a boost.
“Daniel has had shoulder surgery but he’s running and moving now, as well as doing strengthening work and mobility work. We’re hopeful he can join in towards the back end of pre-season. To have Daniel and Gary join back in and Kenny Dougall returning will make a huge difference to the group.”
