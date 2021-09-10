Blackpool set to land £300k boost from starlet sale, pundit slams 'lazy' Bournemouth signing

The Seasiders head into the game looking to end a five-game streak without a win, but will have their work cut out for them against a side who have won four out of their five opening games, and currently sit top of the table with 13 points.

Speaking ahead of the game, Blackpool new boy Dujon Sterling said: “It (the loan move) was a long time coming but it’s good to finally get it over the line.

“I knew there was interest a couple of weeks ago, so I’m just happy to be here now. I’ve had a difficult 18 months or so without playing properly, so it’s good to be back playing competitive football again because it’s a test I need.

“I feel I’m probably in the best shape of my life, definitely the best I’ve felt in a long time. So I’m ready to go and I hope the manager sees that when I train.”

He added: “When you’re out and not playing, mentally it can be tough. You can switch off and think ‘Oh I can’t be bothered now, it’s another day in the gym’ and so on.“Mentally, I was switched on and focused because I just wanted to get back as quickly as possible.”

“I had a good conversation with the manager. He knew me from my youth days when Chelsea used to play against Liverpool.

“He had a lot of interest in me and we had a good conversation. He told me I’m the type of player he likes and really wanted and I suit the way he wants to try and play. He put trust in me so hopefully I can repay that.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Terriers knocked back four Leeds bids Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has revealed he turned down four offers from Lewis O'Brien in the last transfer window, the final one amounting to £13m. The structure of the offer, which comprised add-ons, is said to have put the Terriers off selling. (BBC Sport)

2. Brentford snap up ex-Terrier Ex-Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen, also known as Zanka, has been snapped up by Brentford. He was released by Fenerbahce as the end of last season, after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan with FC Kobenhaven. (Club website)

3. Reading boss wants free agent forward Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed the club have plans to sign a new striker on a free agent deal - if they can find the right option. Ex-Newcastle United and England forward Andy Carroll has recently been linked with a move to the Madejski. (Football League World)

4. Hatters boss denies Anderson bid Luton boss Nathan Jones has denied reports that the club made a deadline day approach for Newcastle United teenager Elliot Anderson. However, he did admit that he as made enquiries over signing the Scottish starlet in the past. (Luton Today)