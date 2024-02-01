Blackpool set to beat Barnsley and Oxford United in deal for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder
The Sheffield Star claims the Seasiders are set to beat the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley and Oxford United in securing a deal for the 27-year-old- who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer.
It is believed Blackpool sporting director David Downes has played a big a role in this potential deal, due to his past links with Wednesday.
Byers started his career with Watford, before joining Swansea City. Following a loan spell with Portsmouth, he left the Welsh club permanently to make the move to South Yorkshire.
In total the former Scotland youth international has featured 78 times for Wednesday, and was part of the squad that earned promotion via the League One play-offs last year. So far this season, he has made 22 appearances in the Championship, finding the back of the net on one occasion.