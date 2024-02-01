Blackpool set to beat Barnsley and Oxford United in deal for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

George Byers (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Sheffield Star claims the Seasiders are set to beat the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley and Oxford United in securing a deal for the 27-year-old- who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer.

It is believed Blackpool sporting director David Downes has played a big a role in this potential deal, due to his past links with Wednesday.

Byers started his career with Watford, before joining Swansea City. Following a loan spell with Portsmouth, he left the Welsh club permanently to make the move to South Yorkshire.