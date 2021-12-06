Blackpool set to battle for international midfielder next month, Swansea City line up double raid

The poor result leaves Neil Critchley's side in 15th place in the table, but the league is so tightly-packed that the club are still just six points off the play-off places as the countdown to the busy festive period continues.

Speaking after the game, the Blackpool boss gave his verdict on his side's performance, and said: “The game is decided in both penalty areas and we’ve not done enough in both today. We created some good opportunities in the first-half and played some really good football.

“The keeper has pulled off some really good saves and we’ve hit the post, which was a bit of misfortune because it ricochets off the fella’s heel and rolls onto the post. If that goes in and you’re 1-0 up, maybe it’s a different game.

“The disappointment is the goals we conceded and for some really good approach play and getting into the final third in good areas, we failed. We need to do better at both ends of the pitch.”

Next up, the Tangerines travel to take on rock bottom Derby County - a side they last faced back in 2015 - at Pride Park next weekend. Blackpool have won just two of their last ten meetings against the Rams, but will fancy their chances of changing their fortunes this time around.

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the reaction continues to last weekend's enthralling dose of second-tier action continues:

1. Kenny urges Blades to invest Ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed the club would be "foolish not to invest" in new players next month, after a tricky start to the season. An improved run of form of late sees the Blades just four points off the play-off places heading towards the new year. (Football Insider) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Boro star rubbishes exit talk Middlesbrough star Marcus Tavernier has claimed stories linking him with a move to top tier side Leeds United don't interest him. He's insisted that he wants to play in the Premier League, but to do so with Middlesbrough after securing promotion (HITC) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Struber could join Rangnick at United Man Utd's interim boss Ralph Rangnick is looking to make ex-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber his assistant manager, according to reports. Struber is currently at the helm of New York Red Bulls. (The Sun) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Forest keen on Idah move Nottingham Forest are said to be leading the race to land Norwich City youngster Adam Idah. The Republic of Ireland striker looks set to be sent out on loan, after making just one top tier start so far this season. (The Sun) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales