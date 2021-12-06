Blackpool set to battle for international midfielder next month, Swansea City line up double raid

The poor result leaves Neil Critchley's side in 15th place in the table, but the league is so tightly-packed that the club are still just six points off the play-off places as the countdown to the busy festive period continues.
Speaking after the game, the Blackpool boss gave his verdict on his side's performance, and said: “The game is decided in both penalty areas and we’ve not done enough in both today. We created some good opportunities in the first-half and played some really good football.
“The keeper has pulled off some really good saves and we’ve hit the post, which was a bit of misfortune because it ricochets off the fella’s heel and rolls onto the post. If that goes in and you’re 1-0 up, maybe it’s a different game.
“The disappointment is the goals we conceded and for some really good approach play and getting into the final third in good areas, we failed. We need to do better at both ends of the pitch.”
Next up, the Tangerines travel to take on rock bottom Derby County - a side they last faced back in 2015 - at Pride Park next weekend. Blackpool have won just two of their last ten meetings against the Rams, but will fancy their chances of changing their fortunes this time around.
