Blackpool set to battle for highly-rated England youth international, Millwall face fresh competition for striker

Neil Critchley's side might well feel hard done by, having dominated possession for large stretches of the game, but ultimately it was the Bluebirds' strength of the break that saw them secure the three points.

Speaking after the match, the Seasiders manager gave his verdict on scoreline, and revealed: “It was a tough day at the office, I’ve got no qualms with the result.

“Cardiff made us play their type of game, we didn’t deal with it all the time in the first-half. They get the ball forward early, they get the ball in the box and they make it very difficult for you - and we found it difficult.

“We still had one or two moments ourselves, but the quality we produced throughout the game wasn’t there. When you get a chance to play, you’ve got to keep the ball and pass the ball better to make it your style of game and we didn’t do it well enough.”

He continued: “We spoke about a few things at half-time but I’d have to say the first 10 to 15 minutes of the first-half, there was no change, which was worrying. They score from a long throw, which can happen, and then we showed a really good response.

“I said to the players if it’s 0-0 after 65 minutes we’ll get on top because they will lose a bit of energy, the game will open up and we’ll start to dictate.

“The game would have followed the same pattern, although it would have been better had it been 0-0.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Boro linked with Slovenia international Middlesbrough have been tipped to make a move for Sporting CP striker Andraz Sporar. The Slovenia international joined the Portuguese side after impressing in Slovakia, where he scored a stunning 44 goals in 53 league games. (Sport Witness) Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI Buy photo

2. Bournemouth among favourites to sign Cahill Bournemouth have been named second favourites to sign free agent defender Gary Cahill, behind Southampton. The ex-Chelsea man as released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and a number of sides are said to be keen on snapping him up. (SkyBet) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Buy photo

3. Eagles join O'Brien hunt Crystal Palace could be set to challenge Leeds United for Huddersfield Town's £7m-rated midfielder Lewis O'Brien. The Eagles, who lost their opening game of the season 3-0 to Chelsea, have already beaten the Whites to signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan this summer. (Football League World) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Forest lodge defender bid Nottingham Forest have made a £1.5m bid for Reading defender Tom Holmes, according to reports. It is suggested that the Royals could be forced into selling, due to a need to balance their books with sales. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo