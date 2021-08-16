Blackpool set to battle for highly-rated England youth international, Millwall face fresh competition for striker

Neil Critchley's side might well feel hard done by, having dominated possession for large stretches of the game, but ultimately it was the Bluebirds' strength of the break that saw them secure the three points.
Speaking after the match, the Seasiders manager gave his verdict on scoreline, and revealed: “It was a tough day at the office, I’ve got no qualms with the result.
“Cardiff made us play their type of game, we didn’t deal with it all the time in the first-half. They get the ball forward early, they get the ball in the box and they make it very difficult for you - and we found it difficult.
“We still had one or two moments ourselves, but the quality we produced throughout the game wasn’t there. When you get a chance to play, you’ve got to keep the ball and pass the ball better to make it your style of game and we didn’t do it well enough.”
He continued: “We spoke about a few things at half-time but I’d have to say the first 10 to 15 minutes of the first-half, there was no change, which was worrying. They score from a long throw, which can happen, and then we showed a really good response.
“I said to the players if it’s 0-0 after 65 minutes we’ll get on top because they will lose a bit of energy, the game will open up and we’ll start to dictate.
“The game would have followed the same pattern, although it would have been better had it been 0-0.
