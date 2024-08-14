Blackpool set for Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers in EFL Cup second round - full draw here
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tie will take place at Ewood Park on the week commencing August 26.
Neil Critchley’s side progressed from the first round after claiming a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Brewers played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate the Seasiders for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.
Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.
Meanwhile, Blackburn booked their place in the second round with a 6-1 win over Stockport County at Edgeley Park.
Here is the full draw from the southern section and the northern section:
Coventry V Oxford United
Swansea City V Wycombe Wanderers
AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich Town
Birmingham City V Fulham
Watford V Plymouth Argyle
West Ham V Bournemouth
QPR V Luton
Brighton & Hove Albion V Crawley Town
Crystal Palace V Norwich City
Cardiff City V Southampton
Millwall V Leyton Orient
Colchester United V Brentford
Grimsby Town V Sheffield Wednesday
Everton V Doncaster Rovers
Blackburn Rovers V Blackpool
Fleetwood Town V Rotherham United
Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest V Newcastle United
Barrow V Derby County
Leicester City V Tranmere Rovers
Middlesbrough V Stoke City
Barnsley V Sheffield United
Harrogate Town V Preston North End
Walsall V Huddersfield Town
Wolves V Burnley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.