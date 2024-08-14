Blackpool set for Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers in EFL Cup second round - full draw here

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Aug 2024, 22:31 BST
Blackpool will face Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The tie will take place at Ewood Park on the week commencing August 26.

Neil Critchley’s side progressed from the first round after claiming a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate the Seasiders for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.

Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Blackburn booked their place in the second round with a 6-1 win over Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Here is the full draw from the southern section and the northern section:

Coventry V Oxford United

Swansea City V Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich Town

Birmingham City V Fulham

Watford V Plymouth Argyle

West Ham V Bournemouth

QPR V Luton

Brighton & Hove Albion V Crawley Town

Crystal Palace V Norwich City

Cardiff City V Southampton

Millwall V Leyton Orient

Colchester United V Brentford

Grimsby Town V Sheffield Wednesday

Everton V Doncaster Rovers

Blackburn Rovers V Blackpool

Fleetwood Town V Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town V Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest V Newcastle United

Barrow V Derby County

Leicester City V Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough V Stoke City

Barnsley V Sheffield United

Harrogate Town V Preston North End

Walsall V Huddersfield Town

Wolves V Burnley

