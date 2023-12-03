Blackpool set for huge FA Cup third round tie against Premier League side- if they progress from postponed fixture
The Seasiders were meant to face Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon, but the fixture was called off at short notice the evening before.
An FA investigation relating to the eligibility of a player in Gloucestershire club’s first round meeting with Scarborough Athletic was the reason behind the postponement, with further details concerning the game at Bloomfield Road yet to be confirmed.
If Neil Critchley’s side do progress in the competition, they will come up against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on the weekend of January 6/7. The Seasiders claimed a 4-1 victory against the Premier League side in the third round of last year’s FA Cup.