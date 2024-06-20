Blackpool secure signing of ex-Manchester United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland man to boost strike force
The striker will officially join the Seasiders on July 1 following the conclusion of his contract with Watford, and has signed a two-year deal – with an option for an additional 12 months.
Fletcher progressed through the youth ranks of Manchester United, but never featured for the first team. Since departing Old Trafford, the 28-year-old’s CV includes stints with the likes of West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.
Throughout his three years with the Hornets, he was loaned out to New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and most recently Sheffield Wednesday, with only six appearances under his belt in total for the Hertfordshire club.
Fletcher provides Neil Critchley with another option in attack heading into the 2024/25 campaign. Jordan Rhodes has already joined the club on a permanent deal from Huddersfield Town after his successful loan spell last season, while Kyle Joseph, Jake Beesley and Kylian Kouassi are also still at the club.
