Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have signed Hayden Coulson for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough.

The wing-back enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 19 appearances.

Coulson, who was entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, has signed a three-year deal with the Seasiders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old becomes Blackpool’s fourth signing of the summer window, and the second recruit on the left side.

Earlier in the day, the club also secured the services of Zac Ashworth for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.

The former Burton Albion and West Brom loanee has penned a three-year contract at Bloomfield Road, with his deal including an additional 12 month option.

In that area, Blackpool now have their two latest signings, as well as Andy Lyons and Dominic Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulson, who originally hails from Gateshead, had been on Middlesbrough’s books since 2012.

The North Yorkshire club handed him his first professional deal in 2016 - while his debut came around the same time in an EFL Trophy tie.

Jonathan Woodgate handed him his first league appearance for the senior team, which ended in a 3-3 draw against Luton Town on the opening day of the 2019/20 season. In total he has made 53 appearances for Boro scoring once in that time.

Prior to his stint with the Seasiders, he had also experienced stints with St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.