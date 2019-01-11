Blackpool seal loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder who won World Cup with England U17s

Blackpool have sealed the loan signing of England U17 World Cup winner Nya Kirby from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The playmaker, who was reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Championship, will spend the rest of the season with the Seasiders.

His registration was made before today’s 12pm deadline, so the midfielder should go straight into Blackpool’s squad for tomorrow’s trip to Portsmouth.

The 18-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Crystal Palace but he was named on the bench for their Carabao Cup tie at Middlesbrough earlier in the season.

Kirby signed a professional deal with Palace in February 2017, having previously on the books of Tottenham Hotspur before making the move to Selhurst Park at the start of 2016/17.

He played in six of England U17s seven games in India during their World Cup triumph, scoring the crucial penalty in a shootout win against Japan in the last-16.