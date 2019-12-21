Blackpool’s Sullay Kaikai hopes to be fit for Shrewsbury Town reunion

Blackpool’s Sullay Kaikai is looking forward to renewing old acquaintances this afternoon – provided he is fit enough to do so.

Simon Grayson’s players welcome Shrewsbury Town to Bloomfield Road, looking to close the gap on second-placed Ipswich Town.

The Shrews are a club Kaikai knows well, having had two loan spells there during the 2015-16 season.

His participation, however, depends on recovering from the injury which forced him off at Sunderland seven days ago.

“I’ve got a bit of a pelvic issue,” the 24-year-old acknowledged.

“I’ve had it for the last couple of months, it’s gradually getting better but we’ll have to see.”

Today’s visitors sit 11th in the League One table, five points behind fifth-placed Pool with a game in hand.

Although they have the third fewest number of goals scored in the division this season (18), they boast the joint third best defensive record with only 20 conceded.

“From when I was there, the team has changed,” Kaikai said.

“There’s only one or two still there now but it’ll be interesting to see those faces.

“They have gone about it quietly but they are in and around us and we can’t take them lightly.”

It’s a view echoed by Grayson given their victories against some of the division’s bigger names during the course of the season so far.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game,” he said.

“They don’t give much away, they are hard-working, disciplined and have had some really good results over the last few weeks.

“We have to find a way of winning the football match, we have to be clever in our approach, move the ball quickly and, when we do get opportunities, take them.”