Blackpool's reserves return to action against Carlisle United tomorrow

Blackpool's reserves return to action tomorrow when they host Carlisle United at Squires Gate FC's ground.

The rearranged Central League Cup fixture, which was originally postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in December, kicks off at 2pm.

Admission is free for season ticket holders (on production of season ticket card) or £2 for non-season ticket holders.

A strong side was fielded last week when Pool's reserve fell to a 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic in another Central League Cup group encounter.

Recent arrivals Marc Bola and Jordan Thorniley were given minutes while the likes of Sean Scannell and Ben Tollitt also featured.

A youthful Blackpool side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Morecambe in the reserve's previous Central League outing earlier in the month.