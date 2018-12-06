Blackpool's potential FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal picked for TV

Should Blackpool overcome Solihull Moors in their FA Cup replay, their third round tie against Arsenal will be televised live on BT Sport.

The Seasiders' second round replay against Solihull has already been confirmed as a televised live match, also on BT Sport, with the game taking place on Tuesday, December 18 (7.45pm kick off).

But it has now been confirmed the victors of that tie will face the Gunners on Saturday, January 5 (5.30pm kick off).

Each club will receive a live broadcast fee of £150,000 for the third round fixture, while the winners will pick up a further £135,000 from the prize fund.

Blackpool's potential fixture against Arsenal is one of six games to be chosen for live TV, which are as follows:

Friday, January 4

Southport/Tranmere v Tottenham (BT Sport, 7.45pm)

Saturday, January 5

Manchester United v Reading (BT Sport, 12.30pm)

Solihull Moors/Blackpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sunday, January 6

Woking v Watford (BT Sport, 2pm)

Wrexham/Newport County v Leicester (BBC One, 4.30pm)

Monday, January 7

Wolves v Liverpool (BBC One, 7.45pm)