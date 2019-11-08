Blackpool's Nathan Delfouneso hoping to kickstart FA Cup run with victory over Morecambe

Nathan Delfouneso is hoping a win for Blackpool against Morecambe tomorrow could spark a repeat of last season’s FA Cup run.

The Seasiders welcome the struggling League Two Shrimps to Bloomfield Road for their first round encounter.

Pool reached the third round last season, where they were handed a money-spinning televised tie against Premier League giants Arsenal.

Should Simon Grayson’s men overcome Morecambe on Saturday, they will be just one game away from a similarly enticing encounter.

“It’s always the goal (to draw a big side),” Delfouneso told The Gazette.

“It will be nice to have a cup run again. It wasn’t to be in the League Cup this season but we’ve still got this competition left.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, so we’ve got to earn the right to get into the next round - which is exactly what we’re aiming to do.

“But we’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can come through it.”

The forward added: “I have very good memories of the FA Cup. I’ve had some really good experiences in the competition but, on the flip side, I’ve also had some not-so-good memories. But it’s all part and parcel of it.

“It’s a special competition which I always love playing in and I look forward to playing in it again.

“You could say this is a nice distraction for us, but for me a game is a game so every game that comes up, I always look forward to it.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Morecambe are currently languishing at the bottom of the League Two table, having picked up just three wins from their 17 games so far.

But caretaker bosses Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche, who will remain in charge on Saturday despite the recent appointment of Derek Adams, oversaw a 1-0 victory against Leyton Orient last week.

Despite Morecambe’s struggles this season, Delfouneso insists the Seasiders will have to be at their best to progress into the second round.

“It’s a difficult game,” the 28-year-old added.

“The FA Cup is the FA Cup, so they can come here knowing they’ve got nothing to lose. That means they can play with a freedom.

“Obviously we’re the big scalp, so it’s down to us to go into the game with the right attitude and the right mentality to go and perform well. Hopefully we do that.

“We know we can beat anybody, but it’s going to be a tough game because they’re a decent team with some good players. They’ll be really up for it.

“We’ve got to match their workrate and then make sure we’re better.”