Blackpool's Nathan Delfouneso delighted to net crucial late winner against Charlton

Nathan Delfouneso spoke of his delight after returning to scoring ways to net Blackpool's winner in their 2-1 victory against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who prior to Saturday hadn't scored since the start of November, came off the bench to net the winner three minutes from time against the Addicks.

The forward, who has enjoyed a fine season to date, now has five goals for the campaign.

“It’s good to get on the scoresheet again, it’s been a while, but I’m glad I was able to help the boys get a win," Delfouneso said.

“It was just a case of making the right run, but Callum (Guy) has played a great pass and it was just down to me to compose myself and put it in the net, which I know I can do. I know if I get chances I will score. I will miss some, but I will score too.

“I’m confident, I feel good and I’m happy we got the three points.

“The pitch was heavy, it could have easily gone wrong as it could have bobbled or something like that.

“But like I said, I was confident and I knew exactly what I had to do as soon as the ball came through to me. I’m glad it went in.”

Blackpool had dominated in the first half yet only found themselves one ahead at the break, courtesy of Armand Gnanduillet's close-range finish.

But the Addicks improved in the second period, equalising through Joe Aribo, before laying siege to the Blackpool goal.

But Terry McPhillips' men held firm thanks to some superb defending and won it late on thanks to Delfouneso's cooly-taken finish.

“I thought Charlton were very good second half," Delfouneso said. "I thought they were on top and potentially looked the more likely (to go on and win it).

“But the boys stuck in there, they rode out their spell and you could see towards the end we started to get going again.

“We had a good spell from about 80 minutes onwards and the subs that came on did brilliantly.

“The boys stuck in there, but we know we’re a fit and strong squad and we’re more than capable of going for the full 90 minutes.”

Delfouneso's late goal earned a vital win for Blackpool, which takes them level on points with Charlton in the League One table.

“Considering they were just three points in front of us, we knew it was a massive game," the forward added.

“This Christmas period is going to be full of massive games, but it’s just one game at a time for us.

“Thankfully we got the three points against Charlton and now we move onto the next one.”