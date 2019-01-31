Blackpool's Mark Cullen looking to add another promotion to his CV with Carlisle loan move

Blackpool striker Mark Cullen says one of the motivating factors for going out on loan to League Two side Carlisle United was to get another promotion on his CV.

READ MORE: Blackpool linked with permanent deadline day move for promising Liverpool midfielder



The 26-year-old played a leading role in helping Blackpool seal promotion from League Two during the 2016/17 season, scoring a hat-trick in the play-off semi final first leg before netting the winning goal in the Wembley final.

Cullen, who has also won promotion with Luton Town, has now joined up with Carlisle on loan until the end of the season.

The Cumbrians sit in fifth spot in League Two, just two points off the automatic promotion spots.

"It has all been very quick," Cullen admitted. I was in discussions with a few clubs last week but when I got the call about Carlisle being interested on Saturday I made a decision really quickly.

"It was all done on Sunday and by Monday I was here. It’s happened over a couple of days and I’m just happy it's done now.

“There were a few clubs interested but I looked at Carlisle and the lads have been doing brilliantly.

"We’re in a great position and we’re pushing at the right end of the table, so it’s a good opportunity for me to get another promotion on the CV. As soon as I heard the news that Carlisle were interested, I just wanted to get it done.

“I got promoted out of this league with Blackpool a couple of years ago, which was fantastic, and I also got promoted with Luton. I know what it takes to get promoted, especially from this league, so hopefully I can come in and help the lads out.

“It’s great to come into a club which is pushing for promotion.

“The league position was a big part of why I wanted to come as well. You want to be part of these things. At the end of your career you’ll look back on what you’ve achieved and the more success you can get, the better for everyone.

“I’ve seen a few comments from fans on twitter and they’re all buzzing about promotion and I think that’s got to be our aim with the position we’re in at the moment. The fans' reactions to me signing was brilliant and I’m thankful for that.

"I did alright for myself in the play-offs with Blackpool, I scored a hat-trick against Luton in the semi-final and then got a goal in the final, so if it gets to that situation here hopefully I can get some more."

Cullen hasn't featured for Blackpool since November, missing the next three months with a stress fracture to his leg.

That comes after the striker missed the majority of last season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, but the 26-year-old is confident that is all behind him.

“It’s been a frustrating period for me so I’m just looking forward to getting going again," Cullen added.

"It was a random injury really and not one that usually happens in football. It’s been annoying, but I’m pretty much over that now and I’m ready to kick on.

"It’s about getting fitness and sharpness. I think the manager said he’d be looking for me to be ready in two weeks and that works with me."