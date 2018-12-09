Blackpool's Mark Cullen dealt fresh injury blow that will keep him out for at least six weeks

Blackpool striker Mark Cullen has been dealt a major injury blow with the news he is likely to be out for at least six weeks.

READ MORE: The thoughts of Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's crucial win against Charlton



That's according to Pool boss Terry McPhillips, who has told The Gazette the 26-year-old has suffered a stress fracture in his leg.

The striker has not featured for the Seasiders since their FA Cup win at Exeter City at the start of November.

It was originally hoped the knock wasn't too serious, but a scan last week showed the full extent of the injury.

This will be a huge personal blow for Cullen, who missed the majority of last season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, making just nine appearances.

“Mark is going to be out for a few weeks now, he’s got a problem with his leg. He went for a scan on Friday," McPhillips revealed.

“We’re disappointed for him and he’s obviously disappointed having missed out nearly the whole of last season.

“He’s got a little stress fracture in his leg, which we don’t think is serious, it’s already healing if you like. But he will certainly miss the next six weeks or so."

When asked if this makes it more likely Pool will go in search of a striker during the January transfer window, McPhillips added: “You react to what happens and if you lose one of your best strikers...we were looking for a striker anyway.

“If we can add two or three new faces of quality that would be good.”