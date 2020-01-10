Blackpool’s Jordan Thorniley looks forward to regular football after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Thorniley only has good things to say about his former club Sheffield Wednesday but the prospect of regular game time at Blackpool was too good to turn down.

The 23-year-old arrived at Blackpool on New Year’s Day for an undisclosed fee having spent three seasons at Hillsborough, making 35 appearances.

But the centre-back has found himself down the pecking order this term, which prompted his move to Bloomfield Road.

“I’ve always wanted to get out and play games regularly so hopefully I get the opportunity to do that here,” Thorniley said.

“There were a few clubs interested in loan deals but when the permanent deal came across I thought that was the best option for me as I can now settle myself into a team.

“I didn’t play as much at Sheffield Wednesday as I would have liked but that’s how it goes in football.

“Sometimes you get players come in and you move down the pecking order, but I enjoyed my time there.

“I’ve seen a few comments from the their fans.

“They’ve been nothing but really good with me since the day I started there, so I can’t complain.”