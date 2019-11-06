Blackpool's Jordan Thompson to miss AFC Wimbledon clash after receiving Northern Ireland call-up

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming double header against the Netherlands and Germany.

It means the 22-year-old, who has already missed three league games for Pool this season because of call-ups, will be unavailable for the Seasiders' home game against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, November 16.

Thompson will be hoping to earn another cap for his country, having made his fifth appearance in last month's 3-2 friendly win against Czech Republic.

The Blackpool man started the game in Prague and played 65 minutes, before eventually being replaced by Middlesbrough’s George Saville.

Thompson also played the final eight minutes of Northern Ireland’s agonising 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

Michael O’Neill’s side had led in the pivotal Euro 2020 qualifier through Josh Magennis’ goal, only to be pegged back before conceding two stoppage-time goals to come away empty handed.

A win would have had Northern Ireland on course for Euro 2020; a draw would have left them with a strong chance; defeat leaves those hopes hanging by a thread.

Northern Ireland are now in third place in Group C, three points adrift of both the Netherlands and Germany with two games to play.

Rocky Bushiri and Christoffer Mafoumbi are also set to receive international call-ups, which means the Seasiders would hit the three-player threshold to request the postponement of their game against AFC Wimbledon.

However, with Thompson the only regular starter of the three, Blackpool are considered unlikely to make such a request.