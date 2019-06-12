Blackpool's Jordan Thompson an unused substitute as Northern Ireland maintain perfect start

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson was an unused substitute for Northern Ireland last night as Michael O'Neill's side maintained their 100 per cent record.

Paddy McNair scored an 85th-minute winner as Northern Ireland secured a narrow 1-0 win away in Belarus in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

It keeps them on top of Group C on a maximum of 12 points from four games, with the last three wins all coming with goals scored inside the last 10 minutes.

However, their remaining four games are against Germany and Netherlands home and away.

Ronald Koeman's team are nine points behind Northern Ireland but have two games in hand.

But the pressure will be on for them to make up ground quickly, not an easy task given their next qualifier is away to Germany in September.

Northern Ireland came from behind to beat Estonia 2-1 on Saturday in the first game of their double-header.

Thompson has earned two caps for his country, making his full debut in May 2018, but has yet to feature in a qualifying game.