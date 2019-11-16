Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie against Maidstone moved to a Sunday

Blackpool's FA Cup second round tie against Maidstone United has been moved to Sunday, December 1.

The game, which will be one of several ties to feature on BBC's Final Score 'live goals' programme, will kick off at the earlier time of 2pm.

The Seasiders will pocket an extra £12,500 fee for appearing on the show, which will be added to their £54,000 in prize money should they win.

Pool were due to play their EFL Trophy second round match the following Tuesday (December 3).

However, this is likely to be put back to give Simon Grayson's men extra time to prepare.

The Seasiders will discover their EFL Trophy second round opponents when the draw is made live on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme at 2pm today.

Pool will be given a home draw in the regionalised next stage of the competition after finishing top of their group.