Blackpool's FA Cup second round replay against Solihull Moors chosen for TV

Blackpool's FA Cup second round replay against Solihull Moors will be broadcast live on BT Sport, it has been confirmed.

The fixture, which will see the winners take on Arsenal in the third round, will take place at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, December 18 (7.45pm kick off).

It was originally thought the replay would be scheduled for next week, but it has been pushed back seven days with BT Sport due to air Champions League fixtures.

The Seasiders require a replay after drawing 0-0 with the non-leaguers at Damson Park last Friday.

Both sides will pocket £36,000 for the tie being televised.