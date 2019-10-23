Blackpool's Ben Heneghan discusses battle with Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa and whether his second 'goal' ought to have stood

Ben Heneghan felt he ought to have had two goals - rather than just the one - in Blackpool's 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers last night.

The Seasiders recovered from a goal down to earn a point thanks to Heneghan's second half header, his first league of the season.

Wycombe had earlier edged ahead early on through Scott Kashket, who took advantage of Adebayo Akinfenwa's flick-on to find the back of the net.

But Heneghan thought the Seasiders should have had a second shortly after his goal, when the defender slammed home another header only for it to be ruled out for a foul.

“It was a battle and a game of two halves," the on-loan Sheffield United man said.

“It’s poor from us for their goal because we should deal with it better. But it’s happened and we reacted in the second half.

“We knew what they were about but they are relentless and put the ball in there, no matter where they are on that pitch.

“We knew we were going to be in for a battle no matter what and I had a good battle with the big man.

“What is he, 37 years old? Yet he’s still throwing people around. You definitely know you’ve had a game when you’ve had a battle with him.

“We started the second half well and (Nathan) Delfouneso came close with a header, which he actually took off my head.

“We created a good few chances but couldn’t quite finish them, although I’m not sure if mine was a foul for the second.

“I think he just got underneath me and I’ve just got over him, so I’m not sure on that one.

“We’ve worked on a few things but I will back myself against anyone at that back post.”