Blackpool's assistant manager Gary Brabin leaves the club for 'personal reasons'

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has revealed assistant manager Gary Brabin has left the club for 'personal reasons'.

Pool's number two was absent from the touchline for today's 2-2 draw against Southend United having handed in his resignation on Thursday.

The former Pool midfielder said his goodbyes to the players and staff on Friday.

“Gary has left the club now," McPhillips revealed.

“He knocked on my door on Thursday and he said he wanted to leave. There had been no fallout, I wasn’t expecting it.

“I tried to persuade him to stay but for his own personal reasons he wanted to leave.

“We spoke to the new board and they couldn’t persuade him to stay, so we said ‘okay’ and that’s that really.

“It was certainly Gary’s own choice. He’s a good friend as well as a good work colleague. He’s done great for us and we wish him all the best.

“He came in on Thursday, out of the blue, and he wanted to leave and then by Friday he said his goodbyes to the players and got a few hugs and kisses.

“He will be sorely missed. He is Mr Blackpool but for his own personal reasons, he’s left."

Brabin left Port Vale in September 2018 to join the club.

When asked if Brabin will be replaced, McPhillips added: “I think we can replace him if we want to and the suitable person is available.

"We’ll just have to wait and see on that one.”