Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet nominated for League One player of the month award alongside Bolton, Oxford and Wycombe men

Armand Gnanduillet’s fine run of scoring form has seen the Blackpool striker nominated for the SkyBet League One player of the month award for November.

It comes after the 27-year-old scored four times in just two league games last month, notching doubles against both Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.

The Frenchman, who has scored 13 goals in 21 games in all competitions this season, also found the back of the net in the 4-1 FA Cup win against Morecambe last month.

Gnanduillet, who returned from injury at the weekend to net in the 3-1 win against Fleetwood Town, faces competition from Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers), Daryl Murphy (Bolton Wanderers) and Matty Taylor (Oxford United).

Jacobson was a pivotal member of the Wycombe defence that kept four consecutive clean sheets, while the left-back also netted two penalties and claimed a further two assists.

Bolton striker Murphy netted in three games in November, including a dramatic last-minute winner against MK Dons that helped lift the Trotters onto a positive points tally.

Taylor, meanwhile, scored three goals in two games last month which included a last-minute equaliser at Portsmouth.

This is the second award Gnanduillet has been nominated for owing to his impressive November displays, having been named on the shortlist for the PFA’s version of the gong.

He also claimed the club's player of the month award, polling 63.8 per cent in the fan vote to see off competition from Jay Spearing and Calum Macdonald.

Despite overseeing league victories against Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon last month, as well as a draw away at high-flying Ipswich Town, Pool boss Simon Grayson has been overlooked in the Manager of the Month category.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, Bristol Rovers chief Graham Coughlan and Kenny Jackett and Paul Warne, of Portsmouth and Rotherham United respectively, are the four to be nominated.

Winners in both categories will be announced on Friday.