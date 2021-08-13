Blackpool rumours: Fresh twist in Tangerines transfer saga, ex-Stoke City talisman tipped for Ligue 1 switch

The Tangerines picked up a dramatic late win over Bristol City in their league opener last weekend, before thrashing Middlesbrough 3-0 in a morale-boosting first-round Carabao Cup clash at Bloomfield Road.
Speaking after the big win over Boro, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley revealed his delight at playing in front of a packed stadium against, and said: “I really savoured that moment. I thought it was just a fantastic atmosphere to be honest with you.
I went to a game on Tuesday night which will remain nameless, but it was quite a soulless place, there was no atmosphere and it felt like a bit of a pre-season game.
“You come back to Bloomfield Road, there’s nearly 6,000 in and it was a proper atmosphere and a proper game. I think the players fed off the supporters and vice versa. The supporters got right behind the team because of what the players showed on the pitch.”
Discussing his side's display, he added: “I thought we were magnificent tonight from start to finish - everything we want from a Blackpool team was there on show.
“We built the game from the back well, which got us control of the game early on. That enabled us to get into some really good situations on the pitch that we capitalised on.
“Being 1-0 up at half-time didn’t flatter us and if I’m being honest, being 3-0 up at full-time didn’t flatter us either. The only criticism I had is that we had some wayward finishing, because we could have scored one or two more goals.”
