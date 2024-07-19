Former Pompey striker John Marquis

Blackpool take on Cadiz CF as they prepare to bring the curtain down on their Spanish warm-weather training camp.

But as Neil Critchley and his team fine tune their match preparations, there’s a lot happening among their League One rivals on the transfer front.

Here’s the latest transfer headlines from the division.

Wigan bolster midfield with Premier League signing

Blackpool rivals Wigan Athletic have bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Fulham’s Tyrese Francois.

The 24-year-old Australian moves to the Latics on a permanent deal after 10 years at Craven Cottage. He has signed a two-year deal with Shaun Maloney’s side and is their seventh signing of the transfer window to date.

Francois made 11 appearances for Fulham during his decade with the club, four of which came in the league.

Maloney said: "He is an extremely gifted footballer, who has spent the last 10 years with Fulham, having moved to London from Australia. He is both combative and tenacious and will add a lot to our midfield.

"He is a player that I am looking forward to working with, and hopefully, he can have a really successful time with us.”

Lincoln secured ninth signing of transfer window

Lincoln, who finished a point better off than the Seasiders in last season’s League One table, have signed Burton centre-back Tom Hamer for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old defender, who featured more than 140 times for the Brewers, has signed a three-year deal with the Imps.

Boss Michael Skubala said: “Tom is a player that really suits how we want to play as a defensive unit. He fits our profile for an outside centre-back, he’s a great age, has played 200+ games and we also believe has plenty more to come in his development as a player.

"Tom is also a real warrior on the pitch, has an ‘old school’ defender’s mentality and a really useful long throw, which will give us another attacking threat.”

Lincoln have made nine signings in total during the current transfer window.

Shrewsbury turn to experienced EFL striker

Shrewsbury have snapped up experienced striker John Marquis on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has moved to Croud Meadow on a two-year deal after being released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.

The Shrews are Marquis’ 11th club of his career, with the former Millwall player having the likes of Portsmouth, Lincoln and Doncaster Rovers among his former sides.

The centre-forward scored 17 goals in 83 appearances for Rovers before he left the Memorial Stadium in the summer.

Manager Paul Hurst said: "We are pleased to bring John in. He is a player who has vast experience and has scored goals throughout his career.

"I think his know-how will be invaluable to the team and the squad. He will lead by example, help set standards across the football club and will be a big influence in the dressing room."