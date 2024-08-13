Blackpool reveal third kit ahead of Carabao Cup test against Burton Albion
At the weekend, the Seasiders were in their blue away strip for the League One opener against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium - which ended in a 2-1 defeat for Neil Critchley’s side.
Meanwhile, they will be back in traditional Tangerine for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Stockport County to Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool head into tonight’s game at the Pirelli Stadium looking for their first win of the campaign.
For the match, they will be wearing their predominantly white third kit, which has thin vertical Tangerine lines and a collar in the same colour.
The strip is once again manufactured by Puma, and like the away top, it features the Pleasure Beach logo on the front.
