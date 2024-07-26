Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s announcement for their 2024/25 home kit did not disappointment.

The Seasiders took to social media to reveal the new Tangerine strip ahead of its first outing in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

Ex-Chesterfield, Salford City and Rochdale striker Jake Beesley took a starring role in the promo video to reveal the shirt.

The Indiana Jones inspired clip starts with the 27-year-old abseiling down a rock face, dressed in the classic Harrison Ford outfit.

Beesley makes his way into a cave, with the famous theme by John Williams playing in the background, to discover the brand new home kit.

The Tangerine shirt features a ribbed graphic, as well as geometric patterns on the back of the V neck collar and the bottom of the sleeves.

Puma have once again designed and manufactured the kit, with principal partner TreadTracker.com featuring on the front after the agreement was announced earlier this month.

As well as commenting on the new kit, Blackpool fans were also quick to praise the performance of Beesley.

One wrote: “Bees to win an Oscar.”

Another added: “Kit looks mint. These videos keep getting better.”