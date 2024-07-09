Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have revealed their away kit for the 2024/25 season.

Neil Critchley’s side will be in a predominantly blue strip for a number of their travels throughout the upcoming campaign.

The kit, which is once again designed and manufactured by Puma, takes visual graphic inspiration from rides at Pleasure Beach Resort, after the renowned Blackpool business was announced as a new principal sponsor last week.

Both Tangerine and light blue loops run across the navy shirt, while the Pleasure Beach logo features just under the club crest and the kit manufacturer logo - which will also be the case for the third kit.

The kit is made with at least 95% recycled material, excluding decorations, as well as Puma’s dryCell performance technology.

Fans will be able to get a first look at the strip this week, with the Seasiders set to wear it in Friday’s pre-season game away to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.