Blackpool reveal new away kit featuring Pleasure Beach inspiration - with first outing not far away
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Critchley’s side will be in a predominantly blue strip for a number of their travels throughout the upcoming campaign.
The kit, which is once again designed and manufactured by Puma, takes visual graphic inspiration from rides at Pleasure Beach Resort, after the renowned Blackpool business was announced as a new principal sponsor last week.
Both Tangerine and light blue loops run across the navy shirt, while the Pleasure Beach logo features just under the club crest and the kit manufacturer logo - which will also be the case for the third kit.
The kit is made with at least 95% recycled material, excluding decorations, as well as Puma’s dryCell performance technology.
Fans will be able to get a first look at the strip this week, with the Seasiders set to wear it in Friday’s pre-season game away to AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.
It will then go on sale online and in-store from 10am on July 15 - with further details still to be announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.