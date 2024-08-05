Blackpool reportedly set to move for Ipswich Town defender previously linked with Bloomfield Road loan
The centre back has progressed through the ranks at Portman Road, and has made seven senior appearances for the Blues in all competitions.
In recent years he has been out on several loans, spending time with King’s Lynn Town, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and Bristol Rovers.
Prior to his move to the Memorial Stadium in January, Indonesia international Baggott was linked with Blackpool, with the Seasiders reportedly keen to add the 21-year-old to their ranks.
A source close to transfer proceedings claims Neil Critchley’s will no complete a move for the Ipswich man, despite a number of other EFL clubs also pushing for his signature.
During his time with Bristol Rovers last season Baggott made 14 appearances in League One, scoring one goal and providing one assist for Matt Taylor’s side.
