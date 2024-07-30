Blackpool reportedly interested in bringing Sunderland man back to Bloomfield Road following past loan
According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, the Seasiders want to bring the Sunderland midfielder back to Bloomfield Road this summer.
The 25-year-old enjoyed success on the Fylde Coast while on loan in 2021, scoring twice and providing four assists in 21 appearances.
One of his goals came in the League One play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, while he was also part of the starting XI that claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the final at Wembley, which was Blackpool’s most-recent promotion to the Championship.
Neil Critchley, who was at the helm during Embleton’s loan stint in Tangerine, will still be looking to add to his squad this summer, with Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans arriving so far.
The Seasiders finished eighth last season, missing out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign following a 3-2 defeat to Reading.
As a youngster, Embleton spent time with Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland.
It was with the Black Cats he progressed through various youth ranks, and has made 92 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.
As well as being loaned to Blackpool, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby County.
His time with the latter was disrupted by injury, with the midfielder only managing two appearances in all competitions for both the Rams and Sunderland last season.
