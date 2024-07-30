Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are reportedly interested in making a move for former loanee Elliot Embleton.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, the Seasiders want to bring the Sunderland midfielder back to Bloomfield Road this summer.

The 25-year-old enjoyed success on the Fylde Coast while on loan in 2021, scoring twice and providing four assists in 21 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of his goals came in the League One play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, while he was also part of the starting XI that claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the final at Wembley, which was Blackpool’s most-recent promotion to the Championship.

Neil Critchley, who was at the helm during Embleton’s loan stint in Tangerine, will still be looking to add to his squad this summer, with Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans arriving so far.

The Seasiders finished eighth last season, missing out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign following a 3-2 defeat to Reading.

As a youngster, Embleton spent time with Middlesbrough before joining Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was with the Black Cats he progressed through various youth ranks, and has made 92 senior appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

As well as being loaned to Blackpool, he has also spent time with both Grimsby Town and Derby County.