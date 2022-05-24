Here are the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Olympic diver Tom Daley has heaped praise on Blackpool forward Jake Daniels after he came out as gay last week.

The 17-year-old became the first active male gay footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990 and hailed Daley as one of his inspirations for revealing his sexuality.

Daley has since hailed the teenager for his bravery in an interview with American news website the Daily Beast.

He said: “It’s just incredible.

“I think about what it means for any queer young kids growing up thinking now, ‘maybe I do now have a space in football. Maybe I will get in. Maybe I will be welcomed.’

“It’s not just that the queer community has been so celebratory of it, but the fact of seeing people like Harry Kane speaking out about how amazing it is.

“Straight footballers at the top of the game are commending him and I think for visibility in the sport it’s just incredible. Jake and Josh (Cavallo) are paving the way.

“The fact that Jake came out is a really powerful message to send. It’s so incredibly brave it might encourage people to be brave and more people to come out, able to be themselves.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Posh target Tigers veteran Peterborough United are interested in signing Hull City's Richard Smallwood, who rejected the Tigers' offer of a 12-month extension to his contract. However, it is thought the 31-year-old is eager to remain in the north. (Hull Live) Photo Sales

2. Rangers chase Millwall wonderkid Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, with the forward yet to sign professional terms with the Championship club. The 16-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the Lions. (Daily Record) Photo Sales

3. Everton keen on ex-Terriers loanee Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on signing defender Levi Colwill, who enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town from the Blues this season. (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Fulham open talks with Aston Villa defender Fulham have reportedly opened talks to sign Aston Villa's Matt Targett, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Newcastle United this season. The Magpies are still considering signing the full-back permanently. (The Northern Echo) Photo Sales