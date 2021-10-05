Blackpool receive further batch of tickets for trip to Nottingham Forest

Neil Critchley’s men return from the international break by making the trip to the City Ground on Saturday, October 16.

After selling out the initial allocation of 1,038, the Seasiders requested a further batch of tickets which has now been forthcoming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest will now send out a further 430 tickets, taking Blackpool’s full allocation up to 1,468.

“The club has today been informed that a further 430 tickets are to be sent out by Nottingham Forest for the fixture at the City Ground on Saturday, October 16,” the club announced on Twitter.

“Another announcement will be made when these are available for sale.”

Once the 430 tickets go on sale, they’re likely to be snapped up quickly. It’s not clear if a further batch will be made available if the further tickets are sold.

Blackpool make the trip to the City Ground next

In other ticket news, rivals Preston North End have sold out their 2,200 allocation for this month’s derby on Saturday, October 23.

PNE requested a larger allocation, but the decision was taken by police and Blackpool’s ground safety officer due to the fixture being regarded as ‘high risk’.

Other Championship sides have been granted more tickets, with both Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley selling out their recent allocations of around 3,000.

Preston have mooted the idea of beaming back the game to Deepdale for fans who have been unable to get a ticket to watch on a giant screen.

Blackpool had hoped to make tickets available in the north side of the East Stand, but that has also not been possible.

The fixture, which kicks off at the normal time of 3pm, is the first time Blackpool have hosted Preston since November 2009.