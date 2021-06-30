Transfer news from the Championship

Blackpool receive encouraging contract news, Seasiders lose out on Arsenal loan star, Coventry City eyeing Derby County striker - Championship transfer news and gossip

The transfer market is slowly cranking into life in the Championship.

Thursday will be a significant day in the transfer window, with a number of players coming out of contract and officially becoming available on Bosmans.

Blackpool have already completed seven pieces of business, but more deals are likely to be done before they get their campaign underway.

Here is a round-up of all the Championship transfer talk and gossip.

1. Millwall eye Stoke striker

Millwall are trying to sign Stoke striker Benik Afobe on loan. (London News Online) Photo: Camerasport

2. Peterborough want Ipswich midfielder

Peterborough have been linked with Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes. (East Anglian Daily Times) Photo: Press Association

3. Barnsley appoint new manager

Barnsley have appointed former Austria international Markus Schopp as their new manager. (Various) Photo: Getty Images

4. Barnsley skipper set for the Hawthorns

Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt is set to join West Bromwich Albion on a Bosman this week. (The Athletic) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

