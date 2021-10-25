Blackpool receive an additional batch of tickets for upcoming trip to Sheffield United
Blackpool have received an additional batch of tickets for Saturday's trip to Bramall Lane, the club has announced.
The Seasiders take on Sheffield United looking to build on their impressive derby day win over Preston North End on Saturday.
Neil Critchley's side are now level on points with fifth place having won six of their last nine games in the Championship.
The Blades, meanwhile, got back to winning ways with a 3-2 win away at Barnsley.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side have recovered well from a slow start to the season, sitting in 14th, three points adrift of the Seasiders.
Blackpool received an initial batch of 1,515 tickets for Saturday's game, as revealed by the club at the end of September.
The Seasiders have now confirmed they've been sent another 800, taking their full allocation up to 2,315.
It will be Blackpool's first trip to Bramall Lane since 2015, when they were beaten 2-0 during their relegation season in League One.
For more information on tickets for next weekend's game, click here.
